Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk during the Cardinal's 18-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Goldschmidt was responsible for most of the Cardinals' production in a lopsided defeat. He extended his hit streak to five and has reached base safely in 14 straight games. Goldschmidt will carry a .314 average into a Wednesday doubleheader.

