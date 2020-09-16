Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk during the Cardinal's 18-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.
Goldschmidt was responsible for most of the Cardinals' production in a lopsided defeat. He extended his hit streak to five and has reached base safely in 14 straight games. Goldschmidt will carry a .314 average into a Wednesday doubleheader.
