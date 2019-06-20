Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plays hero in win

Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk-off home run off the bench in a 2-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out, but he came through in his next opportunity in the 11th inning with a walk-off home run. The 31-year old was given the day off after producing a .050/.174/.200 slash line in his last six games. Perhaps this could be the burst of momentum that snaps Goldschmidt out of his slump.