Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plays hero in win
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk-off home run off the bench in a 2-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
Goldschmidt pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out, but he came through in his next opportunity in the 11th inning with a walk-off home run. The 31-year old was given the day off after producing a .050/.174/.200 slash line in his last six games. Perhaps this could be the burst of momentum that snaps Goldschmidt out of his slump.
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...