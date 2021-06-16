Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Goldschmidt was the main reason why the Cardinals came out on top in this low-scoring affair, as he represented all the offense St. Louis would be able to muster. The star first baseman plated a run in the sixth following an RBI single that scored Jose Rondon, and he later delivered the game-winning home with a walkoff bomb off Yimi Garcia in the ninth. Goldschmidt, who's now recorded back-to-back two-hit performances, has hit safely in eight of the Cardinals' last 10 games.