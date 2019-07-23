Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Pops grand slam
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk during a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
The veteran first baseman smashed his grand slam to right-center in the top of the 10th, and the Cardinals needed all four of those runs, as the Pirates answered with three in the bottom of the 10th. Goldschmidt isn't experiencing a characteristic season based on his standards in his first year with the Cardinals, but he is on pace to eclipse the 30-homer mark for the third straight season. Goldschmidt is batting .248 with 19 home runs, 48 RBI, and 57 runs in 367 at-bats this season.
