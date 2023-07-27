Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt went 4-for-12 with a pair of homers and five RBI during the Cardinals' three-game set in his old stomping grounds in Arizona. That productive stretch doubled his homer total for July. The first baseman is slashing .285/.373/.477 with 18 long balls, 55 RBI, 64 runs scored, 21 doubles and nine stolen bases through 99 contests.