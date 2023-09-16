Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

Goldschmidt had gone over a month since his last steal (Aug. 14). In that span, the first baseman hit a light .247 over 26 contests. He's up to 11 thefts in 13 attempts this year while slashing .271/.365/.448 with 24 home runs, 74 RBI and 83 runs scored over 142 games. He should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals rest the 36-year-old a bit more often since they are out of contention.