Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Goldschmidt walked and stole second in the ninth inning before scoring on a Nolan Gorman double. Through 11 games in May, Goldschmidt is hitting .319 with three home runs, four doubles and two steals. The first baseman is batting .310 with a .927 OPS, seven homers, five steals, 20 RBI and 26 runs scored through 39 contests overall.