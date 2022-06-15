Goldschmidt went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in a 9-1 win over the Pirates in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After going yard in the matinee, Goldschmidt kept flexing his muscles in the nightcap, clubbing homers off Bryse Wilson in the first and second innings to help give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead. The first baseman is up to 16 homers on the season including four in his last three games, putting him two behind Pete Alonso for the NL lead, to go along with a stellar .349/.431/.642 slash line.