Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt opened up the scoring with a 424-foot two-run shot off Javier Assad in the third. He then repeated in in the fifth to put the Cardinals up 4-0, which was enough for them to hold onto the win. In 12 games since May 12, the 36-year-old is slashing .308/.357/.596 with four homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored. Sunday was also his first multi-homer game since May 23, 2023. He's been showing some life lately at the dish but is still off to a sluggish start this year, slashing .222/.298/.345 with six homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs and a 19:68 BB:K in 215 plate appearances.