Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Powers Cards to big win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

The veteran slugger's first campaign in St. Louis has been uneven -- the homers were his first since Aug. 24 -- but Goldschmidt is heating up with the playoffs looming, slashing .324/.479/.676 in September with 16 RBI through 12 games. On the season, he now has 31 home runs, reaching the 30-HR plateau for the third straight year and the fifth time in his career, and he's 11 RBI shy of his fourth career 100-RBI season with 15 games left on the schedule.