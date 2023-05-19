Goldschmidt went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-8 win over the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt went hitless for a third straight game, but he's logged at least one walk in five of his last six contests. With his ability to keep the line moving, he was also to get involved in run-scoring. He stole second in the fourth inning, allowing Oscar Mercado to steal home. For the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .302/.400/.517 with six steals, seven home runs, 23 RBI and 31 runs scored across 44 contests.