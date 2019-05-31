Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Productive in new lineup spot
Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4 in a win over the Phillies on Thursday, operated out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup for the first time this season, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt opted to flip-flop Goldschmidt and usual No. 3 hitter Paul DeJong in the order for the series finale in an attempt to find an offensive spark. Shildt was also looking to set Goldschmidt up with more RBI opportunities, considering he'd entered Thursday having logged only 43 plate appearances with runners in scoring position all season. Although those didn't immediately present themselves Thursday, Goldschmidt could continue seeing time in the No. 3 slot that he logged 724 starts out of during his eight seasons with the Diamondbacks.
