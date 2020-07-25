Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Friday.

Teammates Dexter Fowler, Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong took care of the big hits for the Cardinals, but Goldschimdt was effective setting the table by getting on base thrice. The slugger will look to complement his impressive power numbers this season with a more consistent on-base presence in a manner akin to Friday, as his Cardinals debut campaign in 2019 featured his lowest batting average (.260) since his initial big-league cup of coffee in 2011.