Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Giants.

Goldschmidt's RBI groundout in the first inning and solo homer in the eighth provided the Cardinals' only two runs in the blowout loss. The veteran first baseman is 10-for-24 with five extra-base hits over his last six games. He's now slashing .299/.388/.444 with three home runs through 134 plate appearances.