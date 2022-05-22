Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win against Pittsburgh.

Goldschmidt's second-inning double plated a pair of runs, and he collected three additional base knocks throughout the contest. This was the veteran's first four-hit performance of the season and eighth multi-hit effort during his current 14-game hitting streak. During the red-hot stretch, he is batting .458 (27-for-59) with four homers, 12 doubles, 18 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base.