Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.
The first baseman went just 2-for-13 over the three-game series versus the Cubs earlier this week. Goldschmidt has gone multiple games without a hit just twice this season, as he remains one of the Cardinals' most consistent batters. He's slashing .316/.395/.546 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 25 runs scored, 14 doubles and four stolen bases through 38 contests.
