Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Rare extra-base hit in loss

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double -- only his third extra-base hit in the last 22 games -- in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday,

The lack of impactful hits for the normally prodigious veteran is curious to say the least, considering that Goldschmidt has generated a 23.2 percent line-drive rate and 50.0 percent hard-contact rate over that span of 90 plate appearances. What's more, he owns an elevated .352 BABIP during that 22-game stretch, so he hasn't exactly been on the wrong side of luck when putting wood on the ball. Nevertheless, through 63 games in his first Cardinals campaign, the prized offseason acquisition has a modest 17 extra-base hits overall (five doubles, 12 home runs), well off the pace of the 73 apiece he laced over his final two seasons with the Diamondbacks.