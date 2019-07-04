Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Rare extra-base hit in win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt managed what has surprisingly become a relatively rare feat for him, an extra-base hit, during the victory, marking the first time he laces anything more than a single since June 20. With just 22 extra-base knocks over 359 plate appearances, the valued offseason acquisition continues on pace for his poorest showing in that category since his 48-game cup of coffee with the Diamondbacks back in 2011. The lack of impactful hits is partly responsible for Goldschmidt's career-low .323 wOBA, with the scenario made even more confounding by the fact he also sports a career-high 49.3 percent hard-contact rate.