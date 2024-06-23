Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Giants.

Goldschmidt is 8-for-26 (.308) with two homers during his six-game hitting streak. He helped the Cardinals keep pace early in this contest before they ran away with the lead at the end. The first baseman has endured a tough campaign with a .230/.300/.364 slash line, 10 homers, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored, three stolen bases and nine doubles over 73 games.