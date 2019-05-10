Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's rout of the Pirates.

Goldschmidt was a key contributor in the Cardinals' offensive barrage that produced 16 hits and 17 runs. Much like last season, the talented first baseman has gotten off to a slow start at the plate but has still managed to knock nine homers and drive in 21 runs on the year. Of course, Goldschmidt's second-half surge and subsequent sixth-place finish in NL MVP voting in 2018 bodes well for his outlook going forward this season.