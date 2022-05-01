Goldschmidt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Goldschmidt went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout Saturday to snap an eight-game hit streak -- during which he went 16-for-34 with a homer, two doubles, nine RBI and four runs -- and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Albert Pujols will start at first base while Corey Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.