Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Goldschmidt will head to the bench for only the second time in 28 games this season in what amounts to a maintenance day. Matt Carpenter will fill in at first base for Goldschmidt, who is batting .234 with three home runs, one steal, 18 runs and 15 RBI across 114 plate appearances.