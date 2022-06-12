Goldschmidt will sit Sunday against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Goldschmidt finds himself on the bench for just the third time this season. While he still owns an excellent .327/.411/.577 slash line, he's gone hitless over his last three games, so a day off seems like a good idea. Juan Yepez will handle first base in his absence.
