Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives rare rest
Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Goldschmidt for just the second time all season. He's been in a slump lately, hitting .167/.239/.214 over his last 11 games. Matt Carpenter slides over to first base in his absence, with Yairo Munoz entering the lineup at third.
