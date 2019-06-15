Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Receives rare rest

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Goldschmidt for just the second time all season. He's been in a slump lately, hitting .167/.239/.214 over his last 11 games. Matt Carpenter slides over to first base in his absence, with Yairo Munoz entering the lineup at third.

