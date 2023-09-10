Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
It's likely just a maintenance day for Goldschmidt, who started the Cardinals' previous 42 games and had a .765 OPS during that span. Alec Burleson will take over at first base for Sunday's series finale versus the Reds.
