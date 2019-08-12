Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Records four hits

Goldschmidt went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs in an 11-9 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has absolutely crushed Pirates pitching this season, posting a .387 average with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 16 games against Pittsburgh. Goldschmidt is batting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in his last 18 games, and a lot of that success has come against the Pirates -- 13-for-28 (.464 average) with five homers versus Pittsburgh during that stretch. Overall, he's batting .262 with 26 home runs, 62 RBI and 71 runs in 435 at-bats this season.