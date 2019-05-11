Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Goldschmidt accomplished the relatively unlikely feat of generating a second consecutive 3-for-5 performance, a two-game surge that's already served to raise his season average an impressive 23 points to .263. The veteran's mini-breakout was a long time coming, as Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports Goldschmidt's second-inning run-scoring single Thursday snapped a run of 60 straight plate appearances without an RBI and his ground-rule double later in that contest ended a 13-game stretch without an extra-base hit. Part of the slugger's problems this season have stemmed in a drop in solid contact, as Langosch also relays that prior to Thursday, his barrel rate (13.0 percent), average exit velocity (89.4 mph) and hard-contact rate (38.9 percent) were all down as compared to 2018.

