Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

St. Louis was trailing by two runs in the seventh inning when Goldschmidt cut the deficit in half with a solo shot to left field. That was the final run of the game, however, as the Cardinals fell 4.5 games behind their division rival. Despite the loss, Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 17 games and pushed his season slash line to .348/.416/.591. He has 10 multi-hit games during the streak and has hit six of his eight homers during the red-hot stretch.