Goldschmidt isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Goldschmidt is getting a breather after going 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games. Juan Yepez will start at first base and bat fifth.
