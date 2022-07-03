Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Phillies.
Goldschmidt scored in the first inning thanks to a Nolan Arenado home run, then again on a Lars Nootbaar walk with the bases loaded in the fifth. The first baseman continued his spectacular season with back-to-back two hit performances. He has hits in six of his last seven games, including four multi-hit performances and is now slashing .346/.428/.633 for the season.
