Goldschmidt was scratched from the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup Friday due to a family matter, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This confirms that Goldschmidt's sudden absence was not injury-related. The reigning National League MVP will presumably be able to return to action over the weekend in Cardinals camp before he heads off to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.
