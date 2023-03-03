Goldschmidt was scratched from the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Worthy is hearing the move is not injury-related, so Cards fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Juan Yepez will take Goldschmidt's spot at first base.
