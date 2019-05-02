Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goldschmidt will be one of four Cardinals regulars resting on getaway day, with Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler (illness) joining him on the bench. Matt Carpenter will move across the diamond to cover first base in place of Goldschmidt, who has produced only one extra-base hit (a double) and one RBI over his last eight starts.