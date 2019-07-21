Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Sunday
Goldschmidt is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.
Goldschmidt will draw his first day off since the All-Star break. His performance across those nine games has been a mixed bag, as he's turned in five hitless performances but also managed two multi-hit efforts. Recently recalled Rangel Ravelo will bat third and start at first base in his place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Posts 18th homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in shutout win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Clubs 17th homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Carries offense in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cranks 15th homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Rare extra-base hit in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...