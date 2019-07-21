Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting Sunday

Goldschmidt is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.

Goldschmidt will draw his first day off since the All-Star break. His performance across those nine games has been a mixed bag, as he's turned in five hitless performances but also managed two multi-hit efforts. Recently recalled Rangel Ravelo will bat third and start at first base in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories