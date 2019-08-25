Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs 29th homer
Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.
The veteran first baseman's first season in St. Louis hasn't exactly gone smoothly -- his .807 OPS would be the lowest since his abbreviated rookie season in 2011 -- but he's still supplying his usual power. Goldschmidt is now one homer shy of his third straight 30-HR campaign, and the fifth of his career.
