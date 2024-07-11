Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to the Royals in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Goldschmidt also went 1-for-4 in the nightcap, but he struck out a total of four times across the twin bill. The first baseman is up to 13 homers this year, with four of them coming over his last 17 contests. He's at a .229/.292/.374 slash line, 36 RBI, 46 runs scored, six stolen bases and 13 doubles through 390 plate appearances.