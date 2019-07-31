Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs go-ahead blast
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Goldschmidt more or less defied odds during the first half of the season, generating a career-best hard-contact rate and yet setting a pace that would have left him with the fewest extra-base hits of his career outside of his initial 48-game stint in the majors back in 2011. Statistical outliers such as those have a way of correcting themselves over time, and Goldschmidt's performance since the All-Star break serves as a shining example of such. The slugger now has seven home runs in his last eight games, and he's hit nine overall thus far in the second half of the season. Goldschmidt's .472 slugging percentage is still well below his career .526 figure, but it's already seen a 46-point boost since the All-Star break.
