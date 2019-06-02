Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs homer in win
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.
Goldschmidt appears to be taking well to his new No. 3 spot in the order, as he's now 5-for-12 over his first three games since the lineup switch. Goldschmidt had started flashing a hotter bat a few games prior, as he's now hitting .395 (15-for-38) with two homers, three RBI, two walks and five runs over his last 10 contests overall.
