Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs homer in win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Goldschmidt appears to be taking well to his new No. 3 spot in the order, as he's now 5-for-12 over his first three games since the lineup switch. Goldschmidt had started flashing a hotter bat a few games prior, as he's now hitting .395 (15-for-38) with two homers, three RBI, two walks and five runs over his last 10 contests overall.