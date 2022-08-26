Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI on Thursday against the Cubs.
Goldschmidt powered the Cardinals to victory Thursday by slugging his 32nd and 33rd homers of the season. He has had a particularly excellent August, delivering nine homers, 27 RBI and 21 runs scored across 21 games. For the season, he owns a .339/.420/.637 line across 516 plate appearances.
