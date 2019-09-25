Play

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs solo homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-8 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 19-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt launched a 405-foot shot to left center field in the 13th inning to give the Cardinals a short-lived lead. The 32-year-old has gone deep 33 times this year while driving in 95 runs, but his first season in St. Louis has been a mild disappointment as both his batting average (.259) and stolen base total (two) are well below his career norms.

More News
Our Latest Stories