Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Goldschmidt has regained his power swing with three homers over his last eight games. He's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with seven RBI in that span. The first baseman is hitting .278 on the year, his lowest mark since 2019, and he's added an .828 OPS with 22 homers, 69 RBI, 75 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 128 contests. While he hasn't been immune from the Cardinals' struggles overall, he's still been one of their best players.