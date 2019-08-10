Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Snaps out of brief slump

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Pirates on Friday.

Following a record-setting tear in which he homered seven times over a nine-game period to finish off July, Goldschmidt had mostly been quiet to start August. He'd also gone 0-for-14 with five strikeouts over the four games prior to Friday's, but he was able to break through against the Pirates with his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 3. Goldschmidt is still hitting just .185 (5-for-27) thus far in August, but perhaps Friday's success will lead to a new hot streak.