Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

Goldschmidt snapped a five-game homer drought with his 11th long ball of the campaign, and the star first baseman has gone deep five times during the current month. Goldschmidt is not repeating the same numbers he's delivered in past seasons, but he remains a reliable offensive presence for the Cardinals. He's hitting .253 on the season, but that number increases to .287 across 80 at-bats this month.