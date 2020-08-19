Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

The veteran first baseman was arguably the Cardinals' best offensive weapon on a night when their bats couldn't get much going overall. Goldschmidt has been swinging a red-hot bat since St. Louis resumed play Saturday, hitting .400 (8-for-20) with a double, a home run, three RBI, three walks and four runs across six games.