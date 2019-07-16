Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in shutout win

Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, two walks and three runs in a win over the Pirates on Monday.

The impactful hits that have largely eluded Goldschmidt for the majority of the season continued to materialize Monday, with his timely two-bagger in the third inning tying his extra-base hits tally for all of June. Goldschmidt has racked up three doubles and three home runs over 40 plate appearances across his first 10 games in July, giving his slugging percentage a quick 25-point boost to .430. While that remains well below his career .524 figure, his recent surge and the fact he's sporting a career-high 49.2 percent hard-contact rate hint at the possibility that Goldschmidt may be ascending back to his career mean.