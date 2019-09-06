Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot in win

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Giants on Thursday.

Goldschmidt set the table nicely out of the third spot in the order, churning out his second straight multi-hit effort in the process. The veteran has yet to leave the yard over his first five games of September, but he's quickly compiled six RBI with the help of a pair of doubles and a triple.