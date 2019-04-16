Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.

The performance was a prototypical one for Goldschmidt, one that showed off his timely hitting, power and plate discipline. Unfortunately, it was the type that hasn't been overly common for him yet this season, as even the stellar showing versus Milwaukee only served to raise his average to .226. Matters may be looking up, however, as Goldschmidt is now 5-for-12 with a double and Monday's homer over the last three games.