Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

The 36-year-old has had a poor start to the young season, slashing .200/.319/.275 with 13 strikeouts through 40 at-bats. It's possible that Goldschmidt's age is finally starting to show, but he's still a seven-time All-Star who won an MVP just two years ago. His average may not match those from previous years, but the veteran first basemen should still have some power left in the tank for 2024.