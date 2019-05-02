Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt opened the new month on a positive note after going 1-for-14 over his previous three games. The veteran slugger has a solid .264/.350/.512 line through 137 plate appearances, but his 26.3 percent strikeout rate is an aspect of his game with plenty of room for improvement.