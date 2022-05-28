Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt opened the scoring in the third inning with the blast, his third in the last four games. The first baseman is riding a 32-game on-base streak and an 18-game hitting streak, batting .440 (33-for-75) in the latter stretch. This is an excellent run even for a hitter of Goldschmidt's caliber. He's slashing .345/.413/.601 with nine homers, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored, 16 doubles and three stolen bases through 43 contests.